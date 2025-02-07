Nashville Notes: New music from Runaway June, Just Jayne, Belle Frantz + Kelleigh Bannen

Country trio Runaway June has dropped a romantic ode, “To Be Yours.” And that’s not all. Lead singer Stevie Woodward also announced her engagement to boyfriend Jordan Howell. “At the time that we wrote ‘To Be Yours,’ I was talking to my boyfriend about, do we want kids one day or do we not? And I was thinking, ‘If we weren’t lucky enough to have a family, I would be happy just to be yours,'” Stevie recalls. Bandmate Jennifer Wayne adds, “‘To Be Yours’ is just a beautiful love song and one of our favorite songs that we’ve written together. Natalie [Stovall] and I felt like it was a gift from God, except that it was a gift from Stevie!”

Another all-girl trio’s released a new song, and that’s Just Jayne. The new group, comprising Taylor Edwards, Rachel Wiggins and Jillian Steele, has rolled out their debut track, “This Morning,” a response to Morgan Wallen‘s “Last Night.” “It tells the story of that person you keep going back to over and over again and finally waking up one day and realizing you deserve better — taking the driver’s seat and saying IT’S OVER!!!!!” Just Jayne shares.

Universal Music Group Nashville’s Belle Frantz‘s Landman-featured song, “Do Ya,” is out now on digital platforms. “When I heard I was going to get a song in a show including actors such as Billy Bob, Demi Moore, and so many others, I was completely floored,” says Belle. “Then hearing the song for the first time on the show almost didn’t feel real. I had my dog curled up next to me and it just came on. Definitely a pinch me moment.”

Kelleigh Bannen has teamed with Lady A‘s Charles Kelley on her new tune, “Nothin On.” “It’s about that kind of cosmic chemistry that you can’t run from. No matter how much you try to move on,” Kelleigh says of her song. “AND I cannot imagine anyone slaying this performance like Charles does. His voice is absolutely undeniable, and I’m so honored he’d sing it with me.”