Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: New Randy Travis song coming + Craig Morgan previews ‘American Soundtrack’

todayJanuary 30, 2025

Randy Travis is dropping a new song, “Horses in Heaven,” on Friday and you can hear a snippet now on Instagram. “This song is a special one, and I can’t wait for all of you to hear it,” Randy says. 

Craig Morgan has hopped on social platform X to share a clip of “American Soundtrack,” the title track of his forthcoming six-track EP, arriving Feb. 28.

Kip Moore‘s headed to Canada in April to headline a couple of shows. You can check out the full list of dates on Kip’s X post and grab tickets beginning Monday at kipmoore.net.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

