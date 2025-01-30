Nashville Notes: New Randy Travis song coming + Craig Morgan previews ‘American Soundtrack’

Randy Travis is dropping a new song, “Horses in Heaven,” on Friday and you can hear a snippet now on Instagram. “This song is a special one, and I can’t wait for all of you to hear it,” Randy says.

Craig Morgan has hopped on social platform X to share a clip of “American Soundtrack,” the title track of his forthcoming six-track EP, arriving Feb. 28.

Kip Moore‘s headed to Canada in April to headline a couple of shows. You can check out the full list of dates on Kip’s X post and grab tickets beginning Monday at kipmoore.net.