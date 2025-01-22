Nashville Notes: New songs coming from MaRynn Taylor, The Castellows + Flatland Cavalry

Black River Entertainment artist MaRynn Taylor has announced she’s dropping her new song, “Same Girl Same,” on Feb. 21. You’ll be able to hear it on the road when MaRynn opens for Kelsea Ballerini on Kelsea’s ongoing arena tour, which kicked off Tuesday in Grand Rapids.

Tyler Braden has added newcomers Hayden Coffman and Ryan and Rory as openers for his Devil You Know Tour, kicking off Feb. 13 in Chicago. Tickets are available now at tylerbraden.com.

The Castellows and Flatland Cavalry are dropping a new track, “Place They Call Home,” on Friday. While you wait, check out a snippet of the song on The Castellows’ Instagram.