Nashville Notes: New songs from Greylan James, Randy Travis, Kat Luna & more

Greylan James has dropped a life-inspired new song, “Wait Til You Have Kids.” “I’ve been told ‘wait til you have kids’ more times than I can count. Any time I’ve expressed being tired or worn out from playing shows and being on the road, my friends always have said ‘wait til you have kids,'” shares Greylan. “I’ve also watched my parents go through the challenges of having kids, saving every nickel through the recession, making sacrifices to get me to Nashville and helping my brother get through college. I was excited to take this phrase that my parents and my friends have said to me time and time again and explore the specific ways I’ve seen their worlds change because of having kids.”

Kat Luna, formerly of the now-defunct duo Kat & Alex, has dropped her autobiographical track, “Happiest I’ve Ever Been.” “I feel so grateful to be where I am… and it’s crazy to say that I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. Over the past couple of years I’ve been through some of my lowest points, but I’ve learned so much about myself and what truly matters. It’s all been worth it to get to where I am today,” says Kat.

Randy Travis has released “Horses in Heaven” amidst a tumultuous week for many, including the D.C. plane crash and the sudden passing of Warner Chappell Nashville president/CEO Ben Vaughn. “‘Horses in Heaven’ feels like a timely reminder of God’s love and mercy and I hope it brings some comfort to those of us hurting through these tragedies,” Randy shares in a statement on Instagram. “God Bless Ben, the victims of [Wednesday’s] crash and all who are feeling the heaviness of this moment.”