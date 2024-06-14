AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: New tracks from Caylee Hammack, Billy Currington + more

June 14, 2024

Caylee Hammack is introducing her forthcoming new project with a soaring number, “The Hill.” “‘The Hill’ is written from a place of a sad surrender, like a white flag being waved by a broken arm. It’s the battle that feels like the end of the war of love with this person, but you’re not quite ready for it to all end,” shares Caylee. “So you finally just surrender, not caring whether you were right or they were right, you just don’t want to lose the person on The Hill you were fighting on.”

Billy Currington‘s paying homage to small-town life with his new song “Everything Is Changing.” “Everything’s changing now/ I barely recognize my favorite town/ Yeah, everything that made me/ Is turning into memories/ And time ain’t slowing down/ Everything is changing now,” Billy reflects in the midtempo chorus. Billy’s forthcoming #1’s Vol. 1 project arrives July 5 and is available for preorder now.

Country up-and-comer Tanner Adell‘s dropped “Too Easy.” The track joins Luke Combs‘ “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” Bailey Zimmerman‘s “Hell or High Water,” Megan Moroney‘s “Never Left Me” and Tucker Wetmore‘s “Already Had It” as previews of Twisters: The Album, arriving July 19.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

