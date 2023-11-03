AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: New tunes from Drake Milligan, Travis Denning + Griffen Palmer

November 3, 2023

Drake Milligan has dropped a full-length version of his latest track, “I Got a Problem.” The extended rendition features a slow piano intro that spotlights Drake’s rich baritone before he soars on the romantic ode. 

Travis Denning‘s “Going Places” is out now. “Lyrically, I wanted to paint a picture of a storyline of two people that ran together then blew apart into two very different lives,” says Travis, who penned the track alongside Paul DiGiovanniJeremy Stover and Matt Mulhare. “I tried to challenge myself to think outside of my normal comfort zone melodically and musically with this one, and that’s been the motive for all the new music I’ve been working on.”

Griffen Palmer‘s heartbreak song, “Heart of Exes,” has arrived. “Although this is undeniably a breakup song, it’s also a love letter to all of the shared experiences and moments with this other person in the seemingly ‘magical’ place where it all happened,” says Griffen, who authored the tune alongside HoskinsJackson Morgan and Ryan Vojtesak.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

