Nashville Notes: ‘Night Diving’ with Max McNown + Kashus Culpepper’s ‘Jenni’

Max McNown has dropped his new album, Night Diving. The 10-track project includes its title track and a duet with Hailey Whitters, “Roses and Wolves.”

Kashus Culpepper‘s “Jenni” has dropped. In a release, Kashus says the song was inspired by a woman he saw in the audience when he was invited onstage by Zach Bryan to sing on “Revival” at last year’s Buckeye Country Superfest. “Inspiration comes at the craziest times,” he shares.

The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special show, It Takes Two: Opry 100 Celebrates Country Duos. Happening Feb. 14, the star-studded lineup includes LOCASH, John Carter and Ana Cristina Cash, Jon Randall and Jessi Alexander, Neon Union, Ricky Skaggs and Sharon White, The Band Perry and The War And Treaty, who’ll also celebrate the release of their album, Plus One. For more information and to grab tickets, head to opry.com.