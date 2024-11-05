AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Niko Moon’s new EP + Drake White’s Spirit of the Storyteller

todayNovember 5, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Runaway June has shared that a video for their cover of “Mary, Did You Know?” is dropping soon. In the meantime, you can take a listen to the holiday classic wherever you get music.

“Makin’ Me Look Good Again” singer Drake White has teamed with Three Chord Bourbon for their newly launched collection, The Spirit of the Storyteller. Drake shares, “Crafted and mastered with the same care as every note we play. Best enjoyed fireside, but made to be savored anywhere on God’s green earth. Raise a glass and let the story begin!” You can check them out now at drakewhite.threechordbourbon.com.

Niko Moon is slated to drop his EP, THESE ARE THE NIGHTS, on Nov. 22. It’ll feature his latest release, “Money Can’t Buy,” and three new songs.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%