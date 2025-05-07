AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Old Dominion teases new music + CMA Fest adds stars

todayMay 7, 2025

Old Dominion teased an unreleased song called “Break Your Mama’s Heart” on social media, along with a reminder ahead of Mother’s Day. “Just a reminder this Sunday is an important holiday” they captioned the post, along with #newmusic.

Even more stars have been added to the CMA Fest lineup at Nissan Stadium this June. Deana CarterCharles Esten and Rita Wilson are among the artists who’ll open the nightly shows at the venue, and you’ll also see some great collaborations: Carly Pearce will perform with Rascal Flatts, Scotty McCreery will sing with Dylan Scott and Carín León will join Cody Johnson. Plus, the Platform Stage will feature artists like Tigirlily Gold, Max McNown, Kameron Marlowe and Tucker Wetmore.

Cadillac Sessions, a compilation album featuring ERNESTChandler WaltersRhys Rutherford and Cody Lohden, is out now. The 16-track collection also includes features from Snoop DoggMiranda Lambert and Jake Worthington

