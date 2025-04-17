AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Pam Tillis subs for Lorrie Morgan + the Opry’s troop salute

todayApril 17, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Lorrie Morgan is canceling all her appearances for the next two weeks as her husband undergoes treatment for mouth cancer. Pam Tillis will fill in for her on the Alabama tour.

Craig Morgan, Scotty Hasting and Rhonda Vincent are just some of the artists who’ll play the Grand Ole Opry’s Salute the Troops show May 20, honoring 250 years of the U.S. Army.

Grand Ole Opry stars The Isaacs join Autumn Nelon on her new single, “God Won’t,” which comes out Friday. It’s her first new music since losing her family, the Grammy-nominated The Nelons, in a plane crash last summer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%