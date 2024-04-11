AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Parker McCollum’s “Burn It Down” candle + Connie Smith’s surprise album

todayApril 11, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Parker McCollum has released a new Burn It Down candle. The candle, hand-poured and packed in Nashville, is a nod to his latest chart-topper and boasts notes of smoke, amber, wood and more. You can grab yours now at Parker’s merch store.

Country icon and Grand Ole Opry member Connie Smith has surprise-released her 55th album, Love, Prison, Wisdom and Heartaches. Out now via Fat Possum Records, the 12-track record features covers of songs that were recorded or written by Merle Haggard, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Dottie West, Skeeter Davis, Roy Acuff and more. The project is now available to listen to digitally. Signed LPs and CDs can also be purchased at fatpossum.com.

Kenny Chesney‘s Blue Chair Bay Rum has announced a new flavor, Lime Rum, hitting liquor stores in May. For more information, check out Blue Chair Bay Rum’s Instagram post.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%