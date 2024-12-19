Nashville Notes: Patrick Murphy covers The Script + Jameson Rodgers’ acoustic ‘River’

Patrick Murphy has dropped his cover of The Scripts‘ “For the First Time.” “I’ve always loved this song and @thescriptofficial and getting to go on tour with them this year was a dream come true,” Patrick shares on Instagram. “The piano is a huge part of who I am as an artist and seeing how they used it in their music really influenced how I wanted to use it in mine.” You can watch Patrick’s full cover video now on YouTube.

The Band Perry‘s Kimberly and Reid Perry have shared a clip of them performing “Better Dig Two” with Kimberly’s husband and their new member, Johnny Costello, who replaces Neil Perry. Kimberly, Reid and Johnny will take the stage together Jan. 25 for a sold-out homecoming show in Greeneville, Tennessee, to raise money for Hurricane Helene relief.