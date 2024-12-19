AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Patrick Murphy covers The Script + Jameson Rodgers’ acoustic ‘River’

todayDecember 19, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Patrick Murphy has dropped his cover of The Scripts‘ “For the First Time.” “I’ve always loved this song and @thescriptofficial and getting to go on tour with them this year was a dream come true,” Patrick shares on Instagram. “The piano is a huge part of who I am as an artist and seeing how they used it in their music really influenced how I wanted to use it in mine.” You can watch Patrick’s full cover video now on YouTube.

The Band Perry‘s Kimberly and Reid Perry have shared a clip of them performing “Better Dig Two” with Kimberly’s husband and their new member, Johnny Costello, who replaces Neil Perry. Kimberly, Reid and Johnny will take the stage together Jan. 25 for a sold-out homecoming show in Greeneville, Tennessee, to raise money for Hurricane Helene relief.

If you love Jameson Rodgers‘ new song, “Down By the River,” you’re in luck. Jameson has uploaded a video of him performing it acoustically, and it’s available for you to watch now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%