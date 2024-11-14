AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Patrick Murphy’s Bryan Adams cover + Randy Travis’ next award

November 14, 2024

Warner Music Nashville’s Patrick Murphy has shared his cover of Bryan Adams‘ “Heaven” as part of his ongoing The Piano Sessions series on Instagram. “easily one of my favorite songs of all time and definitely one of my favorite covers to play live,” Patrick shares. “@bryanadams had SO MANY HITS and this one never gets old. Hope you love my version of it.”

“Like I Knew You Would” singer Payton Smith will drop his new track, “Camouflage Town,” on Friday. “I’ve been wanting to put a song out about where I grew up for a while. But I never seemed to write a song that could relate as much to my hometown as much to other people’s hometowns,” Payton says on Instagram. “When I listened to the lyrics of this song, I knew without a doubt this song represented the way I grew up as well as so many others.”

Randy Travis will receive the 2024 Nashville Symphony Harmony Award at the 40th annual Symphony Ball on Dec. 14 at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center.” Randy shares in a statement, “My passion for music brought me to Nashville and my love for Nashville kept me here — they are my lifeline. The opportunities and challenges found in music changed my direction in life in such a positive way. I’m honored to receive the Harmony Award from the Nashville Symphony, joining them in sharing our passions of today to create avenues in music for our generations of tomorrow.” Past recipients include Dolly Parton, Taylor SwiftCarrie UnderwoodMiranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Vince Gill, LeAnn Rimes, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

