Nashville Notes: Patrick Murphy’s Faith Hill cover + Country Thunder Arizona 2025 lineup

Warner Music Nashville artist Patrick Murphy has dropped a cover video of Faith Hill‘s “Breathe.” “I’ll never forget the first time hearing Faith Hill sing this live,” Patrick shares. “Insane vocals, insane arrangement and writing, [and] just an incredible song. Hope you love this little mini cover as much as I do.” You can watch the full clip now on Patrick’s Instagram.

Tyler Rich will release a new track, “All the Small Things,” on Friday. He’ll also drop its music video and host a live Q&A on YouTube before it premieres.