Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Patrick Murphy’s Faith Hill cover + Country Thunder Arizona 2025 lineup

todayNovember 7, 2024

AD

Warner Music Nashville artist Patrick Murphy has dropped a cover video of Faith Hill‘s “Breathe.” “I’ll never forget the first time hearing Faith Hill sing this live,” Patrick shares. “Insane vocals, insane arrangement and writing, [and] just an incredible song. Hope you love this little mini cover as much as I do.” You can watch the full clip now on Patrick’s Instagram.

Tyler Rich will release a new track, “All the Small Things,” on Friday. He’ll also drop its music video and host a live Q&A on YouTube before it premieres.

The lineup for Country Thunder Arizona 2025 has been unveiled. The bill features headliners Keith Urban, HARDY, Riley Green and Bailey Zimmerman, as well as Ashley McBryde, Justin Moore, Chayce Beckham, Sara Evans, Jake Owen, Tucker Wetmore, Ashley Cooke and more. For tickets and the full lineup, visit countrythunder.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

