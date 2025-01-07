Nashville Notes: Phil Vassar’s anniversary tour + Kat Luna’s upcoming song

Kat Luna, formerly of duo Kat & Alex, will release her new song, “Happiest I’ve Ever Been,” on Friday. While you wait, check out a snippet of a verse and chorus now on Kat’s Instagram.

“Just Another Day in Paradise” hitmaker Phil Vassar is hitting the road for his 25 Years of Paradise tour. You can find tickets and a full list of dates at philvassar.com.

Kip Moore has shared an acoustic performance preview of an unreleased new song, “Bad Spot,” on Instagram. The post was accompanied by a simple caption, “Just hollering back.” Kip’s latest releases are the songs “Flowers in December” and “Wildfire,” which arrived in December.