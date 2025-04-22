AD
Nashville notes: Phil Vassar’s ‘Paradise’ tour + Charlie Daniels’ legacy

todayApril 22, 2025

“Just Another Day in Paradise” hitmaker Phil Vassar sets out on his 25 Years of Paradise tour May 30 in Freedom, Wisconsin, in honor of his #1 from 2000.

The family of Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels is partnering with 8 Track Entertainment to continue the legacy of the “Devil Went Down to Georgia” hitmaker through recordings, a documentary, live events and more.

The Tennessee House of Representatives recognized the 100-year anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry on April 14 with a resolution and a performance by Opry members Dailey & Vincent. They did “I’ll Leave My Heart in Tennessee,” which became the state song in 2022.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

