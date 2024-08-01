AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Post Malone doubles Texas shows + Chase Rice’s “Haw River”

todayAugust 1, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Post Malone has doubled his Texas dates for his upcoming F-1 Trillion Tour. He’ll now play shows in Houston on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, and Austin on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to livenation.com.

Chase Rice will drop a new song, “Haw River,” “in a couple of weeks.” You can check out a preview clip now on his social platform X.

Eric Church, Maren Morris and The War And Treaty are among the acts performing at The Carter Center’s Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song. Slated for Sept. 17 at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, the concert will celebrate the centennial birthday of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter. For ticket information and the full lineup, visit cartercenter.org.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%