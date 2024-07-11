Nashville notes: Priscilla Blocks’ “Apartment” video + Cody Johnson’s COJO OPEN

Priscilla Block is readying to drop a music video for her new song, “Apartment,” on Friday. While you wait, check out a preview clip on Priscilla’s Instagram.

Thomas Rhett looks like he spent quality time with family and loved ones in June. In a new Instagram post, Thomas shared a carousel of snapshots of his “June at home,” which includes a beachside photo with his family. You can check it out now on Thomas’ Instagram.

Cody Johnson has slated his annual COJO OPEN team roping event for Oct. 15-19 at Cadence Bank Center Arena in Belton, Texas. “Team roping has all but consumed my life since 2020, and roping is what I do to get away from the smoke and lights,” Cody said in a press statement. He adds, “My goal is to build the biggest roping event in the United States. When I step out on stage, I don’t want to just play a show. I want it to be the best show you’ve ever seen. I want this roping to be the same way. This hat is real, this buckle is real, this music is real and this roping will be real, too.” For more information, visit cojoteamroping.com.