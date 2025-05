Chris Stapleton‘s contribution to the soundtrack of Brad Pitt‘s upcoming F1 the Movie, “Bad as I Used to Be,” is out now, ahead of the film’s June 27 release.

Jamey Johnson married attorney Brittney Eakins May 20 during a ceremony at Graystone Quarry, on the outskirts of Nashville. Randy Houser officiated the wedding.

“Realize,” the new duet from Colbie Caillat and Mitchell Tenpenny, comes out on Friday.