AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Reba McEntire’s box sets + Niko Moon’s “Falling for You”

todayDecember 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Wondering what to get a Reba McEntire fan this Christmas? Well, look no further than Reba’s box sets. From now until December 15, UMG Nashville is offering a 20% discount on the “Fancy” singer’s Not That Fancy box set and My Chains Are Gone signed box set. You can check them out now at store.umgnashville.com.

Niko Moon has dropped a campfire version of his new song, “Falling for You.” “This one right here is for all the lovebirds. Falling in love ain’t a one-time thing. It’s something that happens every single day for the rest of your life. That’s what this one right here’s all about,” Niko says in the opening of his video. You can watch it now on YouTube.

Christmas has come early for Scotty McCreery fans. Scotty’s announced that “a limited number of tickets” for his upcoming Cab in a Solo Tour will be available for $20 (plus fees) with the promo code “SM1COUNTRY.” Grab your discounted tickets now at livenation.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%