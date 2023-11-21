AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Reba McEntire’s signed book + Old Dominion’s studio view

todayNovember 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Want to get a signed copy of Reba McEntire‘s new book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots? You’re in luck. The country icon has announced that Barnes & Noble will be selling autographed copies on Black Friday. 

Old Dominion is taking fans into the recording session of their new song, “Both Sides of the Bed,” off Memory Lane. You can check out the video on YouTube now.

Jason Aldean is having a storewide 30% discount at his merch store. Know someone who’s a big Jason fan? Then grab your holiday gift for them now at store.jasonaldean.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%