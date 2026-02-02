AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Reba’s ‘Trailblazer’ redux + ‘The Gray House’ soundtrack

todayFebruary 2, 2026

If you liked the update of “Trailblazer” Reba McEntire performed on Sunday’s Grammys with Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson, the new “Dream Chaser Version” is available to stream now.

The soundtrack of the new Amazon Civil War drama The Gray House, starring Mary-Louise Parker, will arrive Feb. 26, featuring new songs from Lainey Wilson, Shania Twain, Willie Nelson and others.

Cody Johnson kicks off his 2026 tour Friday with two nights at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

