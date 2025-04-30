AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Red Clays Strays win ACM + Kelsea Ballerini’s live ‘Baggage’

todayApril 30, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Miranda Lambert phoned The Red Clays Strays Monday afternoon to let them know they’d just won this year’s ACM for new duo or group of the year. They were in Savannah, Georgia, recording with Dave Cobb at the time.

“Worth the Trouble,” the new song from Chandler Walters, is out now. You can find it on Cadillac Sessions, the May 7 EP featuring artists from ERNEST‘s DeVille Records. Chandler’s also the steel guitarist in Post Malone‘s band.

You can check out the live version of Kelsea Ballerini‘s new single, “Baggage,” from her recent arena tour on YouTube now. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%