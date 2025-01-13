Nashville Notes: Restless Road’s new tour + Maggie Rose’s late-night show debut

Restless Road‘s Zach Beeken, Garrett Nichols and Colton Pack are hitting the road in March for their Goin’ Out Like That Tour. The 20-date trek kicks off March 27 in Salt Lake City and wraps May 31 in Fort Myers. “This past year on tour was incredible, and we were blown away by the energy from everyone who came out to our shows,” the band shares in a release. “Seeing fans show up from all around the world meant so much to us. We’re so thankful and can’t wait to do it all over again this spring!” Presale begins Tuesday at 9 a.m. local time before the general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For a full list of dates, visit restlessroad.com.

Maggie Rose is headed to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday for her debut late-night talk show appearance. Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.