Nashville Notes: Restless Road’s ‘Work on Me’ + Tyler Rich announces new song

Restless Road has kicked off the new year with their aptly titled new track, “Work on Me.” “This song is all about finding someone who inspires you to get your act together,” the trio shares. “We all have special people in our lives who make us want to work on ourselves to be the best we can be, especially this time of year. We are so excited that this one is finally out. We’ve loved getting to play it on the road for y’all and see the positive reaction.”

Tyler Rich is set to release a new track, “Give Up to Get It,” on Jan. 10. “This one hits harder than really anything I’ve ever written, yet alone been able to release,” he shares on Instagram. “7 days until I can share this one with you, and I cannot wait.”