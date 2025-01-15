Nashville Notes: Ringo Starr’s making his Opry debut + Payton Smith’s ‘She Shouldn’t Have’

Ringo Starr is set to make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Feb. 21. He received his invitation from his friend and Opry member Emmylou Harris on Tuesday while performing onstage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Ringo’s debut country album, Look Up, is out now.

Payton Smith will release a new song, “She Shouldn’t Have,” on Jan. 31. “Excited to let y’all know ‘She Shouldn’t Have’ is the next single from an album I’m wrapping up. Really proud of this one,” Payton shares on Instagram.