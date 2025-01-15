AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Ringo Starr’s making his Opry debut + Payton Smith’s ‘She Shouldn’t Have’

todayJanuary 15, 2025

Ringo Starr is set to make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Feb. 21. He received his invitation from his friend and Opry member Emmylou Harris on Tuesday while performing onstage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Ringo’s debut country album, Look Up, is out now.

Payton Smith will release a new song, “She Shouldn’t Have,” on Jan. 31. “Excited to let y’all know ‘She Shouldn’t Have’ is the next single from an album I’m wrapping up. Really proud of this one,” Payton shares on Instagram.

Kip Moore has dropped an acoustic performance video for his new song, “Bad Spot.” The track is the latest preview of his forthcoming album, Solitary Tracks, arriving Feb. 28.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

