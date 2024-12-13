AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Ryan Bingham’s ‘Yellowstone’ song + Maggie Rose expecting first child

todayDecember 13, 2024

Yellowstone actor and singer/songwriter Ryan Bingham has dropped a new song, “A Song for the Stone,” which he wrote for Sunday’s Yellowstone series finale. 

Megan Moroney performed “Man on the Moon” at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards on Thursday. If you missed her performance, you can rewatch it now on YouTube. “Man on the Moon” is off Megan’s sophomore album, Am I Okay?, out now. 

Maggie Rose has announced that she and her husband, Austin Marshall, are expecting their first child, a boy, in April. “I can’t wait to become a mother and I know Austin is going to be the best dad to our little rock and roll baby. Our lives are going to get crazier but taking on those big plans in life is such a central theme of my last album so it feels serendipitous that we received the fantastic news this year,” Maggie shares on Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

