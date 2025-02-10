AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Ryan Griffin’s ‘Broke’ + Brett Eldredge’s ‘You’ll Be Mine’

todayFebruary 10, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Ryan Griffin has shared behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from his time writing his newest song, “Broke.” “BROKE RETREAT (slide 8 [laughing emoji]) we laughed for 3 days straight, Johnny [Clawson] whooped me in a kayak race, Ava [Suppelsa] brought her own food (iykyk), Kyle [Sturrock] made sure we didn’t die and we wrote BROKE — 3 of the most talented people i know,” Ryan captioned his Instagram post, with shoutouts to his “Broke” co-writers. “thankful it’s OUT, go give it a listen!”

Brett Eldredge dropped “You’ll Be Mine” on Friday, and he’s grateful for his fans’ support for the song. “Feeling all the love for You’ll Be Mine! Thank you for listening, sharing, and making this song so special already,” he shared on social platform X. Of the track, he says on Instagram, “This song brings me joy. It calms me through the storms and reminds me to open my heart every day even when it’s scary to. It reminds me of all of the times that I didn’t give up on love and it reminds me to tell you that YOU shouldn’t either.”

Lily Rose posted a video on social platform X teasing an announcement coming Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT. What could it be? Follow her on her socials to find out.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%