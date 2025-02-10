Nashville Notes: Ryan Griffin’s ‘Broke’ + Brett Eldredge’s ‘You’ll Be Mine’

Ryan Griffin has shared behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from his time writing his newest song, “Broke.” “BROKE RETREAT (slide 8 [laughing emoji]) we laughed for 3 days straight, Johnny [Clawson] whooped me in a kayak race, Ava [Suppelsa] brought her own food (iykyk), Kyle [Sturrock] made sure we didn’t die and we wrote BROKE — 3 of the most talented people i know,” Ryan captioned his Instagram post, with shoutouts to his “Broke” co-writers. “thankful it’s OUT, go give it a listen!”

Brett Eldredge dropped “You’ll Be Mine” on Friday, and he’s grateful for his fans’ support for the song. “Feeling all the love for You’ll Be Mine! Thank you for listening, sharing, and making this song so special already,” he shared on social platform X. Of the track, he says on Instagram, “This song brings me joy. It calms me through the storms and reminds me to open my heart every day even when it’s scary to. It reminds me of all of the times that I didn’t give up on love and it reminds me to tell you that YOU shouldn’t either.”