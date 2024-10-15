AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Sam Hunt’s New York show + Anne Wilson’s live ‘REBEL’

todayOctober 15, 2024

Sam Hunt is headed to New York’s Bowery Ballroom for a one-night-only show on Oct. 24. You can grab tickets now at ticketmaster.com.

Anne Wilson is releasing her live album, REBEL (Live From Lexington), on Oct. 25. The 10-song record will include her country radio singles “Songs About Whiskey” and “Rain in the Rearview,” and Christian hits such as “My Jesus” and “The Cross.” You can presave the project now.

Chase Rice recently hopped on social platform X to share an acoustic performance clip of “Little Red Race Car” from his front porch. “Front porch day for me. This is one of my favorites from the ‘Go Down Singin” record,” Chase shares.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

