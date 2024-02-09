Nashville notes: Sam Williams + Carter Faith cover Tammy Wynette, and more

Rising country artists Sam Williams and Carter Faith have dropped an ethereal cover of Tammy Wynette‘s 1976 hit “‘Til I Can Make It on My Own.” “Tammy Wynette being the legend she is, it was an honor to reinvent her beautiful words,” says Sam. Carter adds, “I have always adored the honesty that Tammy wrote with and this song is such a beautiful example of that, heartbreaking and hopeful at the very same time.”

Chase Rice has released a monochrome music video for “Oklahoma.” “This song was inspired by a trip I took to Oklahoma where I ended up staying for about a week longer than I was supposed to, bird hunting and playing music,” Chase shares. You can find “Oklahoma” on Chase’s latest album, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell.