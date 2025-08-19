AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Scotty McCreery reschedules + Dustin Lynch’s fall Pool Party

todayAugust 19, 2025

Tim McGraw‘s just put out the official music video for his version of “Paper Umbrellas” featuring Parker McCollum. Though you won’t exactly see the pair performing the song, they do appear in animated photos and silhouettes. 

Scotty McCreery‘s Thursday date at Morris Farm Back 40 Live in Barco, North Carolina, has been rescheduled to May 23, 2026, because of the projected path of Hurricane Erin.

Dustin Lynch is squeezing in another Pool Party before 2025 ends. It’ll be at Tempo Daylife Tampa Bay at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Oct. 18. Tickets go on sale Friday. 

AD

