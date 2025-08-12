AD
Nashville notes: Scotty McCreery’s Hootie video + John Morgan’s tour friends

todayAugust 12, 2025

Brent Anderson, Jeb Gipson and Ryan and Rory will join John Morgan on his Friends Like That Tour, named for his #1 with Jason Aldean. The trek kicks off Oct. 9 at New York’s Buffalo Iron Works. 

Kane Brown‘s music video for “2 Pair” will drop Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET. 

Scotty McCreery, Darius Rucker and the other members of Hootie & the Blowfish have been busy shooting the music video for their top-10 hit, “Bottle Rockets,” at The Windjammer beach club in Charleston, South Carolina.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

