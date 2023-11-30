AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Scotty’s autographed ornaments + Kacey’s Elvis cover

todayNovember 30, 2023

Scotty McCreery is giving away five limited-edition autographed ornaments. Per Scotty’s post on X, formerly Twitter, “These collector’s items were previously available only to fan club members.” Enter for a chance to win now via the contest link.

Kacey Musgraves performed her cover of Elvis‘ hit song “Can’t Help Falling in Love” on NBC’s Christmas at Graceland. If you missed her performance, check it out on YouTube.

HARDY‘s celebrating Thirsty Thursday on the seventh day of his HARDY-MAS promotion. For one day only, he’s giving fans $10 off a bottle opener with any T-shirt purchased. Grab yours now at HARDY’s merch store.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

