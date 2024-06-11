Nashville notes: Scotty’s next TV appearance + Kameron Marlowe’s tour

Kameron Marlowe has expanded his Keepin’ The Lights On World Tour with six international dates across Europe. The trek will kick off July 31 in Fort Collins, Colorado, and wrap in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Dec. 19. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to Kameron’s website.

Scotty McCreery will appear on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday to chat about his new album, Rise & Fall, and more. “Was great to finally meet Jennifer Hudson and chat about some of our shared experiences,” Scotty shared on social platform X. Tune-in information can be found at jenniferhudsonshow.com.