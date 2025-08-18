AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: See Elmo play the Opry + Justin Moore’s Steelers questions

August 18, 2025

AD

You can check out Elmo making his Grand Ole Opry debut in a new video on YouTube. The Sesame Street star holds his own with Lauren Alaina on her #1 hit “Road Less Traveled.” 

Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens has announced plans to sell his CabaRay showroom in West Nashville after a mild heart attack in early July. The 86-year-old still plans to resume his previously scheduled shows there, however, as soon as he’s fully recovered. 

If you wonder what football fan Justin Moore thinks about the Pittsburgh Steelers, you can watch him answer some Quick Questions during a recent segment taped at Heinz Field. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

AD
