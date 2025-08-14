AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: ‘Sesame Street’ comes to the Opry + Connie Smith’s milestone

todayAugust 14, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Country Music Hall of Famer Connie Smith will celebrate her 60th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry Aug. 20, with performances by her husband, Marty Stuart, plus Vince Gill, Chris Janson and more. Connie and the late Jean Shepard are the only female artists in history to mark the milestone.

Sesame Street stars Elmo and Abby Cadabby are set to make their Grand Ole Opry debut on Friday as part of the institution’s 100th birthday celebration.

Luke Bryan‘s 2015 album, Kill the Lights, will be available on special-edition light blue vinyl Nov. 14 to mark the milestone record’s 10th anniversary.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%