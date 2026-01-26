AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Shenandoah’s ‘Sunday’ #1 + ERNEST’s new track

todayJanuary 26, 2026

Background
share close
AD

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Hatch Show Print, Historic RCA Studio B and the Haley Gallery are all closed Monday and Tuesday due to extreme winter weather in Nashville. 

During the recent Crash My Playa festival, classic country band Shenandoah presented Luke Bryan with a plaque commemorating their rerecording of “Sunday in the South” with Jason Aldean hitting #1 on the all-genre iTunes chart. 

ERNEST kicked off his Live from the South Tour Jan. 22 in Jackson, Wyoming, ahead of the release of his new track, “Lorelei,” on Friday. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%