Nashville notes: Shop with Garth + See Hank Williams Jr. on tour

Garth Brooks will appear on TalkShopLive on Monday, December 4, at 7 p.m. ET to kick off Billboard Live Shopping Week. The livestream show will feature exclusive merch items from Garth’s Friends in Low Places Bar and Honky-Tonk in Nashville as well as his seven-disc box set, The Limited Series, which includes Time Traveler.

Hank Williams Jr. is celebrating the 45th anniversary of 1979’s Family Tradition with a 2024 headlining tour. The 13-city trek kicks off Friday, April 5, in Birmingham, Alabama, with Whiskey Myers, Neal McCoy, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Charley Crockett, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives and Old Crow Medicine Show opening on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time at Live Nation’s website.