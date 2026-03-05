AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Skip Ewing’s Mae Estes duet + Eric Paslay’s ballet gig

todayMarch 5, 2026

Gloria Anderson, from Luling, Texas, is the winner of Tractor Supply Company’s Life Out Here Emerging Artist Program. As part of her prize, she got to play ahead of a private Cody Johnson show, record a song at Nashville’s Blackbird Studio and meet with music industry executives.

Eric Paslay will now headline the 37th annual Ballet Ball Saturday at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center, stepping in for Jamey Johnson, who had to cancel due to unforeseen circumstances. 

Skip Ewing’s third release from his upcoming Dragonfly EP is “Stronger Where You’re Broken,” featuring Mae Estes. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

