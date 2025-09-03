AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Steve Earle’s Opry induction + a Merle Haggard tribute on vinyl

todaySeptember 3, 2025

Emmylou Harris, Deana Carter, Vince Gill and Marty Stuart are all set to play the Grand Ole Opry Sept. 17 as “Guitar Town” hitmaker Steve Earle is officially inducted as a member.

Zac Brown Band‘s official music video for “Butterfly” with Dolly Parton will premiere Friday at 11 a.m. ET on YouTube.

Craft Recordings will reissue Tulare Dust: A Songwriter’s Tribute to Merle Haggard for the first time on vinyl Nov. 7 as part of their relaunch of HighTone Records. The collection of covers includes Dwight Yoakam, Iris DeMent and Lucinda Wiliams.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

