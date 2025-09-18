AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Steve Earle’s Opry induction + Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s new EP

todaySeptember 18, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Steve Earle performed his hits “Guitar Town,” “Hillbilly Highway” and “Copperhead Road” as Emmylou Harris officially inducted him into the Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday. 

You can check out the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band‘s “Night After Night” now, ahead of the release of their EP of the same name on Oct. 24. These are their first original studio recordings since 2009.

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley are set to headline the Winstock Country Music Festival in Winsted, Minnesota, June 19-20, with Carly Pearce, Mitchell Tenpenny, Maddie & Tae and more set to play as well. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%