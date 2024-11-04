AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Steven Curtis Chapman joins the Opry + Craig Morgan’s Veterans Day special

todayNovember 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Christian music hitmaker Steven Curtis Chapman is officially a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He was inducted into the Opry by Opry members Lady A on Friday and performed “Cinderella,” “He Stopped Loving Her Today” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” among others. “As I look down, there is an actual light that glows all the way around it. A full circle, an unbroken circle. God is in front and back and side to side, he has us surrounded,” Steven shared.

Craig Morgan will appear on PBSSalute To Service 2024: A Veterans Day and perform with the United States Army Field Band. Mickey Guyton will host the television special, airing Friday at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.

MuttNation Fueled By Miranda Lambert has dropped its new Colorado High collection, available now at tractorsupply.com. “Every penny of my proceeds goes to MuttNation Foundation, so you can treat your fur babies while helping shelter pets too,” Miranda shares on social platform X.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%