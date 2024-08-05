AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Sugarland returns with new EP + Terri Clark’s Ryman livestream

todayAugust 5, 2024

Sugarland‘s Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush have announced their new EP, There Goes The Neighborhood, arriving Friday. You can check out the EP cover art on social platform X and presave the project now.

Terri Clark is taking her debut Ryman Auditorium headlining concert digital. The “Better Things to Do” singer has teamed with streaming platform Veeps to livestream her Aug. 29 show from the historic Nashville venue. For ticket information, head to veeps.com.

ERNEST has tapped country newcomer Graham Barham as opener for his upcoming Legalize Country Music Road Show Tour, which kicks off Sept. 4 in Vancouver, Canada, before hitting Los Angeles, Fort Worth, Denver, Knoxville and more. Tickets are available now on ERNEST’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

