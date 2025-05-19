AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: The Opry’s rodeo show + Craig Campbell’s Ryman benefit

todayMay 19, 2025

Background
share close
AD

The Grand Ole Opry will host a special rodeo-themed show Tuesday, May 27, in honor of Music City Rodeo, Nashville’s first PRCA Pro Rodeo. Vince Gill, Moe Bandy, Kaitlin Butts, Wyatt Flores, Marcus King, Lukas Nelson and Jenna Paulette are booked to play.

You can check out The War and Treaty‘s performance of “Hey Driver” with American Idol contender Thunderstorm on the season 23 finale now. 

Craig Campbell will play the first-ever Kenny Campbell Foundation Benefit July 24 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Michael Ray, Tyler Farr, Bryan White and more are also on the bill for the event, which will raise money to fight colorectal cancer. Craig’s father died of colorectal cancer at the age of 36.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%