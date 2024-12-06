AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: The War And Treaty’s ‘Plus One’ + Hueston’s ‘Pour Me Another’

todayDecember 6, 2024

The War And Treaty have announced their fourth album, Plus One, is arriving Feb. 14. “We see this record as an open invitation to be a part of what we’re doing—it came from wanting to be the hope we believe people need right now, as well as the hope that we need for ourselves,” shares the duo’s Tanya Trotter. Michael Trotter Jr. adds, “One of our main intentions with this album is to inspire people to share themselves with others, and open themselves up to the possibility of being loved.” A new track from the project, “Carried Away,” was released with their announcement on Friday.

Hueston has dropped a pensive new ballad, “Pour Me Another,” via Universal Music Group Nashville’s Silver Wings Records. “It’s not just a song – it’s a confession, a shared truth for anyone who’s ever felt too tired to fight but too human to quit,” says Hueston. “It’s not pretty, but it’s honest. This is me at my most vulnerable, turning personal struggles into something I hope feels universal – because we’ve all been there in our own way.”

Ruston Kelly‘s released his cover of Morgan Wallen‘s hit “Sand in My Boots.” “I didn’t write this song but I think it’s very sick and I like that the verse starts on the 3 chord,” shares Ruston. “Sand in My Boots,” written by HARDY, Ashley Gorley and Josh Osborne, arrived in 2021 on Morgan’s Dangerous: The Double Album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

