Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: The War And Treaty’s ‘Plus One’ + Vincent Mason & Hudson Westbrook’s feel-good tunes

todayFebruary 14, 2025

The War And Treaty‘s fourth record, Plus One, is out, alongside the music video for “Love Like Whiskey.” The duo’s Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter will celebrate their album release and Valentine’s Day at the Grand Ole Opry’s Country Duos show on Friday.

Rising artist Vincent Mason has dropped a buoyant breakup tune, “Wish You Well.” “This might be the most feel-good heartbreak drinking song that I know,” Vincent shares of the song, which songwriters Jessie Jo Dillon, Blake Pendergrass, Geoff Warburton and Chris LaCorte penned.

Speaking of feel-good, newcomer Hudson Westbrook has rolled out his own feel-good song, “Dressed Down.” The hook? “I love it when we dress up to get dressed down.” Hudson wrote his romantic ditty with Reid Haughton and Lukas Klingensmith.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

