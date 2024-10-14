AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Thomas Rhett’s Grammy Museum chat + Hannah Ellis’ “’90s Country”

todayOctober 14, 2024

Thomas Rhett stopped by National Sawdust in Brooklyn, New York, for a conversation with the Grammy Museum about his career and new album, About A Woman. You can watch the full interview now at watch.grammymuseum.org.

Hannah Ellis is releasing a new track, “’90s Country,” on Oct. 25. “I’ve been posting about this song for a while now and I’m so excited to share that ”90s Country’ officially releases 10/25! This new music is so special to me, I hope you’re loving it as much as I loved making it,” Hannah shares on social platform X. “’90s Country” is available for presave now.

“I Met a Girl” singer William Michael Morgan has enlisted up-and-coming duo Heartwreckers for a new song, “Together We Stand,” and you can presave it now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

