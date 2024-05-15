AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Thomas Rhett’s Home Team party + Reba McEntire’s ‘Happy’s Place’

todayMay 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Thomas Rhett has announced that he’s kicking off CMA Fest with his Home Team Fan Club Party on June 5. You can find out more details and register to attend online.

Randy Travis has added a Nashville stop to his More Life Tour. The concert will take place June 5 at the legendary Ryman Auditorium. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. after Thursday’s presale. For more information on the show and tickets, visit axs.com.

NBC has rolled out its first promo and preview of Reba McEntire‘s newly announced sitcom, Happy’s Place. Premiering this fall, the show will reunite the country icon with her Reba co-star Melissa Peterman. You can watch the video now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%