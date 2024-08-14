AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Tiera Kennedy’s “Cry” on ‘GMA3’ + Drake Milligan’s special Opry moment

todayAugust 14, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Tiera Kennedy recently performed “Cry” on GMA3 and announced the Oct. 18 release of her debut album, Rooted. If you missed the performance and interview, you can watch it now at goodmorningamerica.com.

Drake Milligan took the Opry stage Tuesday night and got a chance to sing on the hallowed circle with Opry member and country icon Bill Anderson. You can check out the video of that special moment now on Drake’s Instagram.

Josh Turner‘s new record, This Country Music Thing, drops Friday, but that’s not the only thing he’s releasing. The “Your Man” singer’s also unveiling the music video for a new track, “Two Steppin’ on the Moon,” on album release day. You can watch a snippet of it now on Josh’s Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%