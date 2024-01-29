AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Tim McGraw’s openers + Dalton Dovers’ covers

todayJanuary 29, 2024

Tim McGraw has announced more openers for his upcoming Standing Room Only Tour. The lineup comprises rising country acts Restless RoadRandall KingTrack45Abby AndersonLandon Parker and more. For the full Standing Room Only Tour schedule, head to Tim’s website.

Dalton Dover is set to release his Take Me Home: Covers project on February 9. While the track list has yet to be revealed, Dalton previewed the project on January 19 with his rendition of John Denver‘s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

Kameron Marlowe and up-and-comer Ella Langley have teamed for their duet, “Strangers.” “‘Strangers’ is about a toxic relationship with the battle of breaking up or staying together. This couple is so twisted in their everyday lives that they know they will fall back into the trap if they see each other out on the town. I love how this song builds. I feel like you can really feel the energy,” Kameron shares.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

